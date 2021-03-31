RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

One of the officials of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Cross River State who doubles as senior special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Non Indigene Affairs (Igbo), Barr Ugorji Nwabueze yesterday in an interactive session with journalists in Calabar, said office of Eze Ndigbo does not exist in Cross River State.

Nwabueze made the remarks while reacting to leadership tussle rocking the Igbo nation in Cross River state.

He stressed that the position of Eze Ndigbo has created serious ripples amongst Igbos in the Diaspora, a development which has necessitated the abolition of the Eze Ndigbo of the office of the South East Traditional Rulers Council.

“The South East Traditional Rulers Council, after their meeting in early October, 2018 re-stated that the “Eze Ndigbo” title had become a contentious issue among Ndigbo in diaspora.

“Through well circulated newspaper advertorials, particularly Sun Newspapers, the South East Traditional Rulers Council have banned the use of the title of “Eze Ndi Igbo” in diaspora by any one.

“It described the said title as “an imposition, malicious, vexatious, offensive and insulting to the traditional rulers in South East and the host traditional institutions in the communities where such exist,”he said.

The council urged Ndigbo sons and daughters with an intention to be crowned EZE or IGWE to return back to their respective home communities in the South East to make their intention of aspiring into such offices known to their kinsmen before conceiving the idea of being crowned into the kingship stool of leading Igbo people.