By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

In her effort to reduce the spread and number of Cancer cases, the Cross River State Government has taken her compulsory cancer screening exercise to the doorsteps of persons living in rural .

This according to officials of the state ministry of health the exercise would help the ministry of health identify persons infected with cancer virus begin to undergo treatment.

Speaking on the issus,days after flag off of World Cancer Day in Calabar, the state commissioner’s for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, stated that with compulsory screening taken to the door steps of those residing at the rural communities across the three senatorial districts of the state, lives would be saved.

Edu who spoke on the theme, “I Can and I will”, to unveil the state policy direction for cancer control ahead of the virtual event scheduled for next week, Edu stressed arrangement has been already been concluded by State Government build the capacity of health workers particularly those with beats at the rural communities assignments are in the rural communities on how to detect early signs and treatment.

Among the issues enumerated by the Commissioner to on how to halt cancer spread includes, massive screening and possible treatment of cases found at the grassroot level.

She called for operational research at grassroot level if the state is willing to ride off the scourge of the ailment particularly at grassroot level to reduced the number of persons afflicted with the ailment.

“Even though the State Health insurance scheme is unable to cover for the full cancer treatment, it will invest in cancer prevention through awareness creation, vaccines and operational research as well as most investigations for diagnosed patients”. Edu maintained.

Edu who doubles as the chairman of the Cross River State COVID-19 chairman response team stated that the massive screening exercise carried out to identify people suffering as a result of breast cancer would help to reduced the number of persons suffering with help as many has been given assistance.

She said that the partnership with Mediatrix Development Foundation yielded over 45 cases from communities that are undergoing treatment presently adding that with early detection lives would saved.