Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has said the state-owned chicken processing factory otherwise known as Calachika is at the verge of meeting all necessary requirements to receive National Agency for Food and Drug NAFDAC’s certification.

The governor made the remarks while speaking with journalists yesterday in a facility tour to the chicken processing plant which is sited at the Ayade Industrial Park along President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan by-pass Calabar.

Ayade stressed that apart from being ready for NAFDAC certification, products from the factory are also ready to hit the market in any part of the country for those in need of processed chicken.

The 24,000 birds per day chicken processing factory is one of the industries constructed by the Prof. Ben Ayade led-administration built across the state in line with its industrialisation policy.

The state chief executive averred that Calachika was fully prepared to boost the protein intake of those residing in the state and Nigerians at large.

