BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The paramount ruler of Obanlikwu local government area in Cross River State, HRM Amos Uyimulam Item, has expressed and worries over the raging attacks and killings of soldiers and other security operatives in various parts of Nigeria. He described the attacks as dastardly acts which should not be tolerated by Nigerians.

In a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP Friday where he reacted to killings and attacks of soldiers in different parts of Nigeria, the monarch said, “It is shocking to hear that soldiers who had been working tirelessly to protect the citizens are being attacked and killed like chickens.

“As we keep attacking and killing them because we have weapons to do so, let’s not forget that at a certain point, the country might run short of soldiers to defend it against external aggressors or the Boko Haram sect who might want to take advantage of the situation,” he said.

Dr. Item said with indices on ground, it’s like the federal government may not have demonstrated enough commitment to check the killers.