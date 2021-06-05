The management of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has shut the institution temporarily following the killing of a student of Applied and Fine Arts, Nkasi Moses.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Austin Angba, confirmed the development to newsmen in Calabar yesterday.

Moses was allegedly killed on campus by hoodlums on Thursday night.

Angba said the institution was shut temporarily to mourn the late student and allow the police to carry out an indepth investigation on the matter.

“Yesterday night, at 9p.m., three hoodlums were parading themselves on campus and trying to take a phone from a student.

“While doing that, a second student came to help his colleague,” he said.

According to him, when the hoodlums saw that they could be apprehended one of them brought out a knife and stabbed the second student who died after being rushed to a hospital.

“The student and staff of the university are not happy because we have suffered so much in the hands of hoodlums in Calabar South.

“As we speak, they have taken all our lands, they break into the hostels everyday. They have encroached and built their houses inside the campus,” he said.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the state government to intervene.

”These people have infiltrated the campus and are now living with us.

“Sadly, it is through their channels that kidnapping is being carried out.

“They come in everyday, break our lurvers, steal fridges and air conditioners and collect phones from our students,” he told NAN.