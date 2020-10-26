By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Nigeria’s foremost issue based socio-political group, “Committee 21” has extended their fondest birthday congratulations to Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, GCON, Nigeria’s finest retired Naval officer and the boldest de facto Vice President to IBB who turned 80 on October 26 2020.

In a statement signed by Senator Annie Okonkwo and Barr Ziggy Azike, President and Secretary of the group respectively, they stated that “Ebitu Ukiwe as the former Chief of General Staff under IBB’s Military presidency, still remain the undiminished star of courage to Nigerians in general and to Ndigbo in particular, adding that with a persona like Ukiwe, dignity and integrity are the noblest virtues of life worth dying or living for, and most certainly worth leaving behind.

“As he rally’s to a resounding four score, secure in health and fit in physique, Ochiagha Ndigbo, the true generalissimo, and Akajiofo of our land, our joy and that of every Igbo man are inflated by the breath of your essence and the size of your inspiration.

“We therefore call on every patriotic Nigerian to reach out to the few like Ukiwe while we still have him, to receive their anointing of courage to speak out forcefully without selfishness, now that the country must be delivered from grand deceptions and base insensitivities.

“C21 therefore wishes this man we adore, our character portrait for emulation, and a man for veneration, the very best of his celebrations today, and greater love of God for many more years ,” they added.