ADVERTISEMENT

Former National President of the Nigerian KungFu Federation and the immediate past Special Adviser (Energy) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Engr. Tunji Ariyomo has commended the Governor for the opportunity to serve the state.

He also expressed his appreciation to the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu.

On his Facebook page on Sunday, Ariyomo revealed that the landmark success recorded in the power sector in the state was made possible by unflinching support of the governor and his wife, Betty.

Reeling out successful projects recorded within the first term, Ariyomo, who had previously served as the pioneer Coordinator of the State Information Technology Development Agency under Dr. Olusegun Agagu-led administration, stated that: “My friends and staff actively went in search of investors with focus on mini-grid deployment under Governor Akeredolu. We set our eyes on doing what had never been done by any state government in the country. With the support of the Governor, we achieved tremendous success.

“As at 18th of February 2021, we had completed off-grid power plants in five towns (Ugbonla, Obejedo, Gbagira, Lomileju, Ala Elefosan). Four other towns, namely, Awoye, Molutehin, Odofado and Odonla were ongoing while several other smaller towns were already profiled and were at financial stage. We had assisted our Joint Venture (JV) partners with superior documentations that made them win international grants and funding. We completed stand-alone solar system covering all houses in small towns like Aboto and Ebute Ipare whilst we had covered more than half of all houses in Igbobini (the Federal Government has adopted this and would be deploying to cover 5million connections). We succeeded in getting the REA to list three towns in off-grid locations in Ondo State for three additional mini-grid power plants.

“With the Governor’s strong support, we got a Law for our state’s power sector that senior lawyers have affirmed should be the new national standard. We established by law a local regulatory authority for power in areas not covered by the national grid system as constitutionally stipulated. We also set up a new company, the Ondo State Power Company (OSPC) with several JV relationships already. We have a major power plant coming up in Alagbaka, Akure. We have one coming up in OASUSTEC in Okitipupa. Ditto Owo and Ondo town – all things being equal.

“Whilst I supervised the water brief, we conceived and delivered N702 million to the state as matching investments in seven water schemes across the state. With my engineering and project management background and the support of a good team, we succeeded in resolving knotty issues on the AFD funding and closed the USD 57million urban water deal for Ondo State in record time as directed by the Governor. We cleared about 18 No Objections in 12 months, a record that earned us commendations from AFD and others.

“Civil servants who worked with me did so as if they were in the private sector – no weekends and no evenings. They simply worked hard. But for them, our efforts would have been in vain.

The former Adviser also used the post to shed light for the first time on schisms against him since the beginning of the administration by highly connected individuals.

In his words “Lastly, I am grateful to everybody who plotted one form of disinformation against me all-through the period including those who left me because they claimed I did not give them money and those who claimed I am a Trillionaire. You were right. I am a Trillionaire. Now, go and handle that brief so you too can become a Trillionaire.”