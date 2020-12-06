BY NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars FC have blamed their ouster from the CAF Confederation Cup on bad officiating, after the second leg against ASC JARAAF FC of Senegal that ended in a goaless draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium yesterday.

Recall, that Kano Pillars lost 1-3 to ASC JARAAF in the first leg played in Senegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach of Kano Pillars, Emman- uel Lionel Soccia in an interview with newsmen after the game, said they suffered bad officiating in both legs of the game.

“The game was successful. Though in the first game poor of- ficiating from two offside goals against us. We deserved two pen- alties in today’s game and were denied. The officiating was bad. If you have a good referee, the game would have been good,” he declared.

Advertisements

He described their opponents in the game as a big team in Africa while on his player’s performance, he described the first half as rusty for the team.

The first half not very good but they did well in second half,” he said.

On his part, ASC JARAAF FC of Senegal Coach, Malik Daf said that he was satisfied with the draw.

Daf who is also the Senegalese U-20 national team coach described Kano Pillars as a big team adding that the officiating was a good one.

“Kano Pillars have good strong players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hajiya Surayya Aminu alias Sai Mama, a board member of Kano Pillars, said that they prayed for victory, but only Almighty Allah knows the best.

“We have seen the errors and we will correct it Insha Allah. I urge all our supporters to take it in good faith,” she added.