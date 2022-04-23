South African giants,Mamelodi Sundowns, will be hoping to overturn a 2-1, defeat against Petro Luanda of Angola,as they look to book a semi final ticket in the 2022,CAF Champions League.

Sundowns who lifted the 2016 Champions League title, will be desperate for a win when they host Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Defending champions Al Ahly will be looking to avoid a defeat in order to progress to the semi-finals when they face Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Saturday at midnight.

The two teams will meet at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco with Al Ahly having claimed a 2-1 win in the first-leg match in Egypt on April 16.

Meanwhile,two-time African champions Wydad Casablanca are set to welcome Algerian side CR Belouizdad at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Sunday at midnight.

The winner on aggregate between Al Ahly and Raja will take on either Esperance or Setif in the semi-finals, while Sundowns or Petro will face Wydad or Belouizdad in the last four.