The management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos says fans will not be allowed into the Jos international stadium to watch its CAF Champions League preliminary first leg tie against Simba SC of Tanzania today.

General manager of the club, Pius Henwan who disclosed this in Jos ahead of the match explained that there is no clearance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to have fans in the stadium.

Henwan stated that as a law abiding club, they would not do anything that will violate the order which may put the lives of the club most cherish fans and spectators at risk.

Meanwhile, Rivers United lost 2-1 to Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie at the Es- tadio de Mongomo yesterday.

Nkama Gregoire put the hosts ahead late in the first half, nodding home from close range.

Futuro Kings doubled their advantage in the 68th minute.

Godwin Aguda reduced the deficit when he converted from the spot 13 minutes from time.

Rivers United fought hard to equalise in the closing stages of the game, but were unable to find a way past the home team’s defence.

The reverse fixture will hold next week Sunday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.