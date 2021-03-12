ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been elected as a member of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Council.

Pinnick defeated incumbent and Malawi FA president, Walter Nyamilandu, to emerge as the third Nigerian after Amos Adamu and Oyo Orok Oyo to be elected into the FIFA Council at the 43rd CAF General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

The election also means Pinnick became a member of CAF Executives as the fifth CAF Vice President after Austin Senghor (Senegal), Ahmed Yahaya (Mauritania), Souleiman Waberi, and Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco).

While, South Africa’s Dr. Patrice Motsepe was elected as the 7th CAF president at the 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

Motsepe, who was elected unopposed, becomes the 8th president of CAF since 1957 and will be the first southern African to hold the position.