The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has applauded the initiative of the Nigerian government in resuscitating the National Principal Cup.

The football body gave the commendation at the Pan African Schools Football Championships meeting held at Benin Republic on Friday.

CAF general secretary, Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omb, was full of praise for the rebirth of the Principal’s Cup in Nigeria, saying the country can as well bring its representatives to the Pan African Schools Football Championships.

“The winner of Principal Cup in Nigeria will now be representing Nigeria in Pan African Schools Football Championships that was initiated by the CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

“The essence of Pan African Schools Football Championships is to encourage youth football and develop the game at the grassroot. That is why Patrice Motsepe brought together Pan African Schools Football Championships,” Véron said.

Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, who was represented at the meeting his Media Aide, Kola Daniel, recap the rebirth of the Nationa Principal Cup, participated schools in the maidenedition and the upcoming edition.

Some countries like host Benin Republic, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo and others also share their experiences about school games.