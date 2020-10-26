The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has signed a partnership agreement with the International Center for Sport Security (ICSS), aimed at enhancing safety, security, integrity and youth empowerment programmes within African football.

The agreement, signed in Morocco recently, will see the two organisations work together to develop training programmes and ensure the highest level of safety and security within the CAF Member- associations.

Both CAF and ICSS will collaborate on several different projects. Among the projects set to be undertaken by the two organisations are training programmes aimed at educating security officers, supporting the growth of a professional network of security personnel in Africa and continuing to develop the security operations through joint programmes within football federations, leagues, clubs, academies and other stakeholders including those operating at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CAF is a value-driven organisation that connects players and communities across Africa. Good governance and safety are key pillars of the CAF transformation plan. Security and integrity are top priorities for us and a basic requirement for any football match to take place. I particularly take to heart the issue of young players. Young athletes are not commodities. They are human beings and must be treated as such. We are proud to be a leading voice in the drive to protect, promote and safeguard football and its fans. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with ICSS,” said Ahmad Ahmad, CAF President.

ICSS chairman, Mr. Mohammed Hanzab said: “I will like to thank President Ahmad and CAF for its commitment to safeguarding football in Africa (the fastest growing and most diverse football regions in the world) and can’t wait to collaborate with them to address the very real challenges in football like security and credibility. For instance, not enough was done to stop trafficking of young African players. As an international organisation working to protect sport, ICSS is committed to protecting young players and raising awareness about the growing issue of child trafficking in football. With CAF, we believe that members and governments could be doing more to protect potential stars.