The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has postponed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw indefinitely.

This was announced in a statement released on CAF’s official website on Sunday.

The draw was scheduled for June 25 in Yaounde, the capital city of the tournament’s host country.

CAF in the statement said the postponement was due to “logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic” and a new date would be announced in due course.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

“CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.”

It would be recalled that the 2021 AFCON has already been put back a year because of the pandemic. CAF last month postponed the resumption of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which had been scheduled for the opening weeks of June, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group phase of African qualifiers for the World Cup is now due to start in September.

The Super Eagles will be one of the 24 countries that will participate at next year’s AFCON.