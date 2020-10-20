ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Former chairman of Gombe State Football Association, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe has debunked report that he is mobilising people to raise funds for the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to actualise his ambition of becoming the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Though, the NFF boss has not officially declared his intention to contest CAF’s presidential elections fixed for March 2021, online media report claimed that Gara, who is one of the strong critics of Amaju Pinnick-led NFF board, is galvanizing Nigerians to raise funds for Pinnick’s campaign.

Reacting to the report, Gara said he’s not aware if Pinnick has a ‘Campaign Team’.

“It is not true. I’m not working for Pinnick nor mobilising funds for his campaign. I don’t even know if he has a campaign team”.

“Yes, any Nigerian contesting for any position outside Nigeria, I will support that person. I’m right now supporting Engr Hubu Gumel for member, board of administration of African Volleyball Federation. I am also in my little way supporting Ngozi okonjo Iweala for the DG of World Trade organization”.

“So, if Pinnick declares his intention to vie for CAF presidency, he’ll have my support but I’m not working for him nor mobilising funds for his campaign,” Gara said.

Pinnick was removed from his role as CAF’s first vice-president in 2019 and replaced with South Africa’s Danny Jordaan. But with the presidential election scheduled for Morocco next year, the Niger Delta-born football administrator seems likely considering a bid to contest for the presidency of the African football ruling body.