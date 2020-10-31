The President of the Confederation of African Football, Mr Ahmad Ahmad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement on the website of the continental football governing body yesterday.

The statement read, “The president after his arrival to Cairo on Oct. 28, presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the COVID-19 protocol.

”Today, the test results are positive and the president immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

”All those who have come into contact with Ahmad over the past seven days, especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup, have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”