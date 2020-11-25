CAF president Ahmad Ahmad is planning to appeal his five-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA over alleged corruption at CAS.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee announced Ahmad’ s ban citing violation of their code of ethics represented in the unlawful acceptance of gifts and benefits.

However, reports have emerged to confirm that the 60-year-old from Madagascar will appeal FIFA’s decision at CAS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ethics Committee pointed out that the penalty imposed on the CAF President and FIFA’s vice president came as a result of his behavior during the period between 2017 and 2019.