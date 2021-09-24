The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banished Bayelsa United out of their Yenagoa home ahead of their all-important Confederation Cup second round clash against top Tunisian side, SS Sfaxien.

Competent sources disclosed that CAF took the decision following poor technical report on the Samson Siasia Stadium after Bayelsa United’s 4-2 home victory against their Guinean first round opponents last weekend.

The also revealed that the football governing body has already forwarded the decision to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) alongside the list of approved stadiums for continental games at the club level.

The approved stadiums for CAF organised club competitions are Enyimba Stadium in Aba as well as Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, home of Rivers United who zoomed into the CAF Champions League second round after beating Young Africans of Tanzania by 2-0 aggregate.

Other stadiums approved by CAF are the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Teslim Balogun Stadium, Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

With this development, Bayelsa United would be forced to play outside Yenagoa unless the state government moves quickly to work on the Samson Siasia arena.

Recall that the Bayelsa State government had before United’s first game awarded the contract for the renovation of the stadium, but the contractor is said to have messed up the playing turf.

A video had emerged on how a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep was being used to work on the pitch constructed by Monimichelle Group.

The CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, a Bayelsan, has since said his company was not involved in the renovation work being done on the 5,000 capacity stadium.

Meanwhile, the management of Bayelsa United has denied the claim of a ban on Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa by CAF.

The media officer of the club, Hananell Jackson, described the claim of CAF ban as frivolous and untrue. “CAF officials are currently taking final inspections on the Stadium and they are satisfied with the facility,” Jackson said.