Enyimba booked a spot in the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 5-4 penalty shootout win over local rival, Rivers United of Port Harcourt.

The tie ended 1-1 on aggregate with a penalty shootout needed to decide the winner.

Rivers United levelled the contest following Fortune Ominiwari’s 42nd minute strike.

Stanley Eguma’s side were however unable to add to their advantage despite dominating the game for long spells.

Cyril Olisema missed Enyimba’s first kick, but Enyimba recovered to score their next five kicks.

Kunle Odunlami and Isreal Emmanuel missed from the spot for Rivers United.