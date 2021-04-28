ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba of Aba will be without their Captain Austin Oladapo in today’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Oladapo will miss the game through suspension after picking his third yellow card of the competition in the 1-0 defeat to Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi last week.

The talented midfielder is one of the leading scorers in the competition with three goals.

There is however positive news from the physio-room with the quartet of Farouk Mohammed, Samad Kadiri, Hassan Abubakar, and Imoh Obot set to return to the first team after a lengthy layoff.

Centre-back Nelson Ogbonnaya, Dayo Ojo, Jean-Marie Guera remain out.

Enyimba occupy third position in Group A with six points from five matches.

Leaders Orlando Pirates occupy top spot in the group with nine points from the same number of matches.