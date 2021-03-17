By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Enyimba of Aba will fancy the chance of extending their lead at the top of Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup if they make their visit to South Africa count against hurting Orlando Pirates today.

The clash between the two sides will at the 37,000 capacity Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, will rekindle the great football rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba, started their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Ahly Benghazi of Libya, while Orlando Pirates played out a goalless draw at ES Setif.

Speaking ahead of the match, Enyimba captain, Austin Oladapo, said the team are in South Africa to win against their host, stating that their match against Ahly Benghazi was a morale booster for them, believing they can turn the table against the Orlando Pirates.

“The game against Ahly Benghazi was a good game for us and a morale booster, the game has built our confidence and we will love to continue our winning run,” he said.

“The game is a big battle because whoever wins goes top of the group. Pirates are a good side but we are here in South Africa for a win.”

The Nigerian side will have their striker Tosin Omoyele back in the fold as there are no major concerns for Coach Fatai Osho.

Omoyele returns after serving his suspension, however, Sadiq Abubakar who missed the opening group game against Ahly Benghazi will face a late fitness test ahead of the match.

The match will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.