Enyimba will today battle Egypt’s Pyramids FC in a make or mar clash for ticket to play in the semifinal of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Recall that, the Peoples Elephant lost 4-1 in the first leg last Sunday in Cairo despite scoring the first goal in the match and must score three goals without conceding to eliminate the Egyptians in the quarterfinals encounter.

Speaking ahead of the titanic clash, Enyimba’s winger, Anayo Iwuala, insist that the two-time CAF Champions League champions Enyimba can overturn their first leg defeat and qualify for the next stage.

Despite the enormity of the task before him and his teammates, Iwuala is adamant that the eight- times Nigerians champions can eliminate last season’s finalists from the competition.

“We just have to put our heads together, work as a team with one mind, its football and I believe anything is possible.

“We have to get the three goals, we can and it’s possible and I believe come Sunday we will get the three goals by his grace,” Iwuala told the club website

The winger is available for the game after serving missing the first leg due to suspension.

Defender Nabil Yarou is in for the tie as well after missing the first leg because of passport issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Imo obot, Stanley Okorom, Samson Obi, and Sadiq Abubakar remain sidelined due to injuries.