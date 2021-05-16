By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian side Enyimba FC will today lock horns against Egypt’s Pyramids in the quarter-final first leg encounter of the Total CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Enyimba FC ended their group A campaign as winners to set up a quarter-final clash with Pyramids who finish behind Raja Casablanca in group D.

It should be noted that the eight-time Nigerian champions have struggled on the road in the competition this season failing to pick a point in all three away games in the group stage.

The People’s Elephant arrived in Cairo on Friday with head coach Fatai Osho having a full compliment of players available for the game except for suspended winger Anayo Iwuala.

Team captain Austin Oladapo will make a return to the team after missing actions in Enyimba’s 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in their last group game due to card suspension as also centre-back Nelson Ogbonnaya.

While speaking to the club media, Osho said they have made the players understand the task at hand and they are primed for the clash.

“It’s going to be a big match everybody knows that, pyramids FC over time they have really established themselves at the level of the continent and they are a formidable side any day any time.

“We know what we are up against, it’s not really going to be an easy fixture.

Sunday’s game will kick-off at 5pm (Nigerian time) at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo with the return leg scheduled for the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba a week later.