Nigerian clubs Enyimba and Rivers United have been handed tricky draws in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.

Enyimba will come up against Libyan outfit Al Ittihad, while Rivers United were drawn against Al Masry of Egypt.

Enyimba defeated Dimbars FC of Senegal 4-0 on aggregate to secure a place in the play-off round.

Rivers United on the other hand dropped to the Confederation Cup following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.

First-leg matches are scheduled for November 28, while the second-leg games will take place on December 5.

The 16 winners on aggregate will progress to the group stage of the competition.