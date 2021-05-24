Sports facility expert and CEO of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has made a passionate appeal to the federal government to do something on the state of the roads in the country.

The poor state of Nigeria’s highways came to the fore at the weekend when Egyptian club, Pyramids FC posted a video of their road trip from Port Harcourt to Aba, calling it a shame.

Egbe, whose outfit constructed the Enyimba Stadium turf that hosted the CAF Confederation Cup tie between Enyimba and Pyramids FC, said the Egyptians deliberately wanted to paint the country in bad light by showing the video to the world.

Egbe was however quick to add that the government on its part also needs to avoid the country being embarrassed by her international visitors by fixing our roads.

“That video by Pyramids is to me, a wakeup call for us to not only fix our stadiums but also fix our roads. Teams that come to Aba to play have always commended the playing pitch. We need to get it right on all fronts.

“This is why I’m appealing to the federal government to get our roads fixed. Our teams would return to the continent next term and it would be a shame if teams from other countries that are far less endowed come in and mock us that we’ve got no roads in the country,” Egbe said.

He also charged the various state governments to also upgrade their stadium facilities just like other countries are doing.

Pyramids yesterday sent Enyimba packing from the CAF Confederation Cup after holding the People’s Elephant to a 1-1 draw. The first leg in Egypt ended 4-1 in favour of Pyramids who flew into the country in a private jet owned by the club.