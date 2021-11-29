Rivers United secured a slim 2-1 win against Egyptian club, Al Masry in the first leg of their CAF Confederation playoff round tie at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba on Sunday.

Uche Onwuansanya put Rivers United ahead in the 25th minute after he was set up by Malachi Ohawume.

The visitors equalised two minutes later.

Ishaq Kayode restored the home side’s lead 10 minutes before the break.

The hosts fought hard to increase their lead but Al Masry stood firm.

The second leg will take place next week Sundayat the Borg El Arab Stadium.