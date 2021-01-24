By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Rivers United thrashed Bloemfontein Celtic 3-0 (5-0 on aggregate) to reach the final preliminary round before the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) at the Charles De Gaulles Stadium in Port Novo, Benin Republic yesterday.

Recall, the “Pride of Rivers” were armed with a 2-0 first-leg, as they were fast out of the traps in the first leg, Godwin Aguda’s powerful header put the away team ahead before Fortune Omoniwari finishing a delightful move to doubled their lead going into the second leg match.

Godwin Aguda opened the game by scoring for Rivers United in the first minute of the game. The former Rangers midfielder got his second of the game late in the first half.

Stanley Eguma’s side will battle familiar foes and two-time CAF champions league winners , Enyimba of Aba, for a place in the group stage.

The first leg is billed for February 14, while the reverse fixture will take place on February 21.