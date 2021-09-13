Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United secured a vital away victory against Tanzanian giants Yanga SC in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round match on Sunday.

The Nigeria’s flag bearers beat their hosts 0-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with Moses Omodumuke scoring the only goal that condemned Timu ya Wananchi to a home loss as they returned to the continental stage for the first time since they were eliminated by Zesco United in 2019.

Rivers United saw their first chance wasted in the fourth minute when Nelson Esor failed to beat Yanga’s goalkeeper Diarra Djigui from close range.

Another chance for the Nigerian side came in the 22nd minute when Eyinnaya Kazie outmanoeuvred the Yanga defenders and created some shooting space inside the box but ended up hitting the side netting.

The visitors, who were dominant especially after the half-time break, found the back of the net in the 51st minute when Omodumuke was clinical enough to beat Yanga’s Djigui after failing to do so on a number of occasions in the first half.

In another CAF Champions League game, Friday Ubong scored a late winner as Akwa United secured a slim 1-0 win against visiting Algerian side, CR Belouizdad, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday. The hosts dominated play but wasted a number of goal scoring opportunities in the game.

Ubong unleashed a powerful shot four minutes from time to hand the Promise Keepers a crucial advantage going into the second leg next week.

The return leg matches hold next week Sundaywith Rivers United hosting Yanga SC of Tanzania at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, while Akwa United travel to Algeria.