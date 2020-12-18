A non governmental organisation, Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has called for a well-coordinated and complimentary action from state governors to ensure a smooth take-off and success of community policing initiative.

It would be recalled that the federal government approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country in August 2020 and four months after, only a governor has openly expressed the readiness to facilitate the commencement of the initiative in his state.

However, the national coordinator, CAGG, Nazir Galadanchi, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday in Abuja, called on well-meaning Nigerians to add their voices and urge the state governors to expedite actions towards the success of this germane initiative.

He stressed that the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum should not exist for protecting the interest of the State Governors alone but should give priority to the welfare and security of the teeming masses.

The statement reads in part, “We commend the steadfastness of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu in weathering the storm to get the initiative thus far, we are using this medium to encourage him not to relent in the efforts of his good office to achieve the productive take-off of the community policing in Nigeria.

“By design, inherent in the strategies of the Community Policing is the domestication of security as those to be commissioned to serve as Community Police Officers are indigenous people of each community with an apt understanding of the social and cultural behaviors of their environments.

“The traditional rulers, youth groups, community development associations, churches and mosques are major stakeholders and should be captured as a support base for the Community Policing Initiative as enacted.”

He said this invariably means the people will coordinate the day to day running of the initiative in a way and manner that can best enhance the security of lives and properties under the supervision of the Local Government Chairman/Divisional Police Officers and State Governors/ State Commissioners of Police.