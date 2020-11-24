By Our Editors

Just recently the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nation (FAO) raised the alarm that currently about 9.8 million people in 16 northern states of Nigeria are facing acute food shortage. It also warned that the number could rise to about 14 million by June 2021 if measures are not taken in time to avert the hunger crisis.

These are people that are just looking for what to eat not minding the nutritional value. It is estimated that about two million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Of this number, only two out of every 10 children affected is currently reached with treatment.

The rate of malnutrition in Nigeria is simply frightening, in spite of the nation’s perceived abundant resources. According to the World Bank, as at 2018, the number of people who are undernourished in Nigeria was put at 24,600,000.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, and its devastating effect on the economy, and more people slipping below the poverty line, one can only imagine what the situation would be now.

At a recent press briefing to flag off this year’s “Nutrition Campaign Week”, the minister of budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba said his ministry places high premium on nutrition in view of its multi-sectoral nature and overarching effects on the nation’s socio – economic development.

Malnutrition is majorly caused by acute food shortages in some parts of the country as a result of insecurity and flooding, it is also true that there is high number of low income earners in the country who can barely provide two square meals for their families a day, there is also nutritional knowledge gap in the country and of course insufficient availability of protein rich foods.

Nigeria is presently lagging behind other African countries in its per capita protein consumption for chicken. While an average person in Ghana and South Africa consumes about 7 kilograms and 32 kilograms of chicken respectively, Nigerians consume only 1.9 kilogram.

An average Nigerian consumes about 5.9 kilograms of meat per year while his counterpart in South Africa and Ghana consumes 50 kilograms and 9.3 kilograms of meat per year respectively.

Undernutrition has irreversible consequences on physical and cognitive development – feeding the vicious intergenerational cycle of poverty.

As at today, Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.

In a special report on the “possibly deteriorating” situation in the states of Borno and Yobe, FEWS NET, a network set up by USAID to provide early warning on famine and food insecurity, said surveys and screenings indicated Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates “ranging from 20 to nearly 60 percent”.

This level of acute malnutrition reflects an ‘Extreme Critical’ situation, and is associated with a significantly increased risk of child mortality.

In July this year, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) estimated that 244,000 children faced severe malnourishment in Borno State alone and warned that an estimated 49,000 – one in five – would die if they didn’t receive treatment.

Malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under-five children. The States in northern Nigeria are the most affected by the two forms of malnutrition – stunting and wasting. High rates of malnutrition pose significant public health and development challenges for the country.

We recognise that government has made efforts in recent years, particularly in the areas of child nutrition and breastfeeding, malnutrition (and other public health issues) have remained a challenge, a situation that must be addressed through the implementation of innovative policies and strategies that are appropriately funded, data-driven, sustainable and optimised in terms of transparency and accountability for the efforts to yield the desired results.

As a nation, Nigeria must also continue to work collaboratively across all levels of governments, and hand-in-hand with the private sector and development partners to eliminate malnutrition in the country.

It is imperative to note that investments in nutrition prevents undernutrition, builds human capital, boostsshared prosperity and improve health outcomes. Experts say returns from programmes for improving nutrition far outweigh their costs while delay or failure in addressing malnutrition has high costs in term of higher budget outlay as well as lost GDP and this makes investment in nutrition a must do.

Nigeria must ensure policy consistency and good infrastructure to drive investments in the livestock industry. This in turn will increase the availability of animal protein in the country.

Nutrition experts should intensify public awareness campaign on simple ways to maximize the nutritional value of the food available to the people.

There is therefore no better time to do this than now that the nation is battling economic recession!