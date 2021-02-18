BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given approval to the full–time mode of the LL-B Law programme for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State.

The development is contained in a letter from the Council signed for the NUC Executive Secretary by Dr. N.B Saliu, Director of Academic Planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the approval followed the earlier resource verification of the Council’s Panel of Experts to the University with a view to accessing the human and material resources available for the establishment of the programme.

The letter further stated that the Executive Secretary had considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the LL-B Law programme to be run in the Magodo City Campus of the University with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

The approval, which does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme, according to the NUC, shall bear only the approved titles and nomenclature and that any change would require the approval of the commission

Commenting on the development, the Proprietor of the University, Dr. Ola Adebogun said he was particularly happy about the development, saying that the huge infrastructural development and quality of lecturers at the College of Law would make it second to none in no distant time

He stated that the approval given to the university’s law programme was an indication of the rising profile of the institution, the credibility of its academic and co-curricular programmes, and the university’s actual and potential impact on the wider society.