Following the reaction by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the report and video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia, concerning the arrest and manhandling of a Nigerian Diplomatic staff in front of his official quarters on 7th August 2021, a United Nations (UN) SDG Ambassador who doubles as Universal Peace Federation Ambassador (Humanitarian & Global Peace), Ambassador Hussaini Coomassie has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to pressurise it’s counterpart in Indonesia to sack the Security men involved in rough handling and maltreatment of a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta.

According to him, he stressed that the offence committed by the Indonesian Security Agents is a capital offence, which should make the party involved face the wrath of the law to avoid future occurrences.

Coomassie who spoke with our correspondent in his Abuja office wants the immediate sack of the policemen and possible prosecution for their crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated: “We demand immediate suspension and subsequently sack of all the police/security men involved in that barbaric act, it’s a deliberate act that attract maximum punishment.

We cant fold our arms and watch countries that are signatories to certain treaties/agreements, persistently violates such agreements, while we continue abiding by the rules and protecting their diplomats in our home countries.

“The vienna convention stated clearly as that, person of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable. He or She shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention. The receiving state shall treat him/her with due respect and shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his/Her person, freedom or dignity.

“All security Agents were thought this in their training institutions, so how comes they continue violating such an important agreement which has been in existence since 1961? The offence committed by the Indonesian Security Agents is a capital one so therefore, all the party involved must be severely punished to avoid future occurrence.

“Onyema has no power to accept any form of apology from the Indonesian Ambassador on behalf of his country men. They should first of all punish them severely then the Indonesian IGP and their foreign minister can tender their apologies afterwards. We are highly respected sovereign nation and we demand maximum respect,” he concluded.