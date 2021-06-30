ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been urged to call Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, to order immediately for discriminatory approach toward home-based Super Eagles players.

The minister who was at the Super Eagles training on Tuesday’s evening to bid the team farewell ahead of their departure to USA for a crucial friendly match against Mexico, was visibly angry that Coach Rohr was not on duty with the home-based team and wondered why the German will continue to discriminate among Nigerians players.

He urged the NFF to hold the coach by the content of his contract and call him to order, saying his discriminatory attitude towards the home-based players is unacceptable.

“NFF needs to call Gernot Rohr to order immediately because we can’t have a technical coach that discriminates among our players. His attitude towards these players is unacceptable and it is negative to our football development.

“I call on the NFF to call him to order and hold him by the content of his contract. Beyond that he needs to shut up and do the work which he was hired to do. He talks too much,” Minister said.

The minister added that Rohr must key into the new trajectory by the NFF to return Nigeria’s football to the old days of blending home and foreign based together.

“Gernot Rohr must key into this trajectory on the part of NFF. His position about this country not being able to win the Nations Cup and that home-based players not deserving his time is not good for us because he is supposed to coach Super Eagles players and he cannot continue to discriminate. I’m sure the NFF will make amends. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will ensure the right things are done and whoever is the technical adviser should respect every Nigerian player playing football for our country.

“We have started the process and we will make sure that these players here are blended with foreign based players. We must return to the strength of our football development which is the mixture of home and foreign based players.”

The absence of Gernot Rohr, NFF technical director, Austin Eguaveon was drafted to lead the home-based players for the friendly match against Mexico, a development that is going down with Nigeria’s football fans.