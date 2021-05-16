Adedeji Peter: It was mixed feeling for me

Joy faded into fear

Well, for me it was a mixed feeling. I was so excited that I was going to board an aircraft. I went to the airport full of joy as someone privileged to travel by plane for the first time. But after we got on board the plane and about to take-off, fear took over me; my heart quaked in fear. Fear gripped me to the extend that I started feeling feverish. It was like hey! What if anything happened.

I started praying

Then I started praying in my mind. I said oh God, if you can help me, I will stop commiting all the sins that I used to commit. I started reflecting on what I have done before, whom I had offended or had in mind, whom I owed and who owed me, and things like that.

I did not open my eyes throughout the flight

Even while we were up there in the air, I didn’t open my eyes to look at what was going on due to the fear in me.

I did not enjoy the flight

As soon as we landed, it was like victory for me. I started thanking and praising God within me. But I must confess that fear did not make me enjoy my first flight.

Anthony Onyilo: I was in high spirits, though nervous at take-off

From Abuja to Lagos

The first time I boarded a plane it was Abuja to Lagos when we went on an assignment as civil servants.

Was very excited, but frightened

I was very excited that I was going to board a plane for the first time, but I was equally frightened due to the reports of plane crash that I used to hear. It was like what will my own fate be?

At the airport, my spirit was still high, and I was looking forward to experience what it would be flying in the air.

My heart was beating so fast

When the plane plane was taking-off, I was sitting at the back, my heart was was beating so fast as the plane was going up. Though I was by the window, I did not want to look outside so I closed my eyes.

Up there were grey hanging clouds

When we got to the height and they announced that people could unstrap and could go and use the convenience at any time they feel like was when I opened my eyes. Looking down through the window, all I could see was cloud everywhere, and it was difficult to see anything on the ground at that level until the plane descended to land.

Henry David: It was a pleasant experience

My feeling was that of joy and fear

My first journey on a plane was a Pleasant one. I boarded British Airways to the UK. However, I can say my feeling was that of joy and fear. I was so elated that I was travelling by plane, but at the same time, being a first timer, there was some kind of fear that I felt in me while the aircraft was moving in the air.

The feeling was that it was not moving

I felt it was not moving, as if we were just hanging in the air, whereas it was going at full speed.

So happy on arrival

After landing, I was so happy that we arrived safely. The experience is a memorable one.

