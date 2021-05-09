ADVERTISEMENT

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has decried the rising level of insecurity in the country, saying calls for secession across the country should be taken seriously by the present administration.

Adams, who spoke at his 51st birthday anniversary thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, expressed worry at the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

He said the calls for secession were genuine and legitimate, adding that such calls were pure demonstrations of government’s failures to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire. A section of the country lording itself over other sections ,yet they said we should not talk, that our calls for O’odua Republic was done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in the North, East, West and South?”

The Yoruba Generalisimo, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the occasion and listen to the genuine calls for true federalism where the regions of Nigeria will develop at their pace.