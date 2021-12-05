Calm returned to Maiduguri yesterday after the early morning Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist mortars that landed on some houses at the 1000 Housing Estate and Gomari area.

The explosions occurred around 6.00 am as some residents were preparing for the monthly sanitation exercise. Mortars landed on house No. 2589 at the estate and another building at Ngomari Airport, severely damaging both houses. A resident of the estate, Modu Isa, said when he heard the sound of the first explosion, he rushed out of his house to know what was happening, adding that the second explosion was very close to his compound.

“While rushing inside I saw the mortar, then I concluded that it was an attack,” he said. Alhaji Bukar whose house was destroyed said he was in his room when it was hit and part of the wall fell on his wife and daughter though they were not injured. He said he returned from mosque and fell asleep and suddenly there was a large sound followed by his wife’s scream. It was reported that another explosion occurred near a mosque at Gomari ward but no one was injured.

The military after calming the situation cleared the explosive materials. Boko Haram had on several occasions attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri through the route of the housing estate situated along Maiduguri-Damaturu road close to the airport and Nigerian Air Force Base. At the peak of the insurgency, the terrorists attempted to invade the base but were repelled by both air and ground troops at 333 brigade Maiduguri. Meanwhile, police in the state said a six-month-old baby was injured in the attack. The commissioner of police, Abdul Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the terrorists fired the bombs from the outskirts of Ngomari Old Airport, behind Borno State University.

He said the mortars landed in different locations within the city causing minor damages. The commissioner said the first bomb landed inside a house belonging to one Ibrahim Abba-Fori, burning down a Honda Civic car while another destroyed a room in Alhaji Bukar Modu-Kullima’s house and injured the six-month-old baby, Fatima Alhaji-Bukar.

“Another one landed at Gambari Njimtilo Ward near the house of Ahmed Yahaya, where the fence of the house was destroyed. “The last explosive landed in a farm at Shuwarin Atom Village,” he said. Umar said the six-month-old victim was treated for minor injuries at the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital and discharged.

No life was lost in the attack, he said, adding that more police and military personnel had been deployed to the outskirts of Maiduguri for monitoring and patrols. He urged residents to be on alert and report any suspected activity that would be detrimental to peace while assuring them of the readiness of security agencies to protect lives and property.

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, visited the housing estate where he said he was setting up a committee to assess damages inflicted and advise government on measures to avert future occurrence. He described the attack as worrisome and urged the military to wake up from some instances of laxity.

He said: “It is very sad and unfortunate that this kind of attack and others are happening at this time. It seems the insurgents came very close to Maiduguri. Our military have to wake up and ensure adequate surveillance. This is something we should be able to avert. For the insurgents to have come so close to fire rockets, I think there is something wrong that we have to check.

“We have to fortify Maiduguri, as we will continue to do around other cities and towns across the state. We have to ensure adequate patrols on daily basis to avert future attacks,” Zulum commiserated with all those affected and assured that government would take measures to avert any future occurrence.

…No Life Lost In Maiduguri Explosion –Army

The Nigerian Army said no life was lost in the attack.

The director, Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement that troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) responded effectively to the security breach.

“Although, no life was lost, sadly a minor sustained injury,” he said.

He assured that ground troops in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralized the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

He advised the general public not to panic as troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.