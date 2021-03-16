ADVERTISEMENT

BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged the legality of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA in court over some provisions which CAN said it is not comfortable with.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by CAN general secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, said the association resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the church in the country through any of its agencies

failed.

The case with suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 was between the Incorporated Trustees of CAN, Corporate Affairs Commission and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The plaintiff counsels led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, include Prof J. Amupitan, SAN, Wale Adesokan, SAN, Isaac Okpanachi, Comfort Otera Chigbue, Godswill Iyoke, Dr Cyril Obika, Geraldine Mbah, Francis Oronsaye, Oluniyi Adediji, Charles Ndukwe, Esq., Emmanuel Ekong, and Darlington Onyekwere, Madu Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Lama Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Rev Fr. Joseph Ilorah, Jerry Onbugadu Musa, Amazing Ikpala, and a host of other legal luminaries.

CAN leaders present in the court included the general secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Elder Kunle Fagbemi, Sen Philip Gyunka, Elder Tunde Adegbesan, Rev Testim ny Onifade the director, Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Otera Chigbue, and Senator Jonathan Zwingina.