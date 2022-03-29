The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have come and gone, but its impact will continue to reverberate for a long time to come.

It was certainly a well-attended event which saw thousands, if not hundreds of thousands troop into Abuja for the event, an event which the APC promoted as a jamboree and a celebration of sorts!

Indeed, for the few days leading up to it, Abuja groaned under the burden of hold ups and hotel room shortage. If the numbers are anything to go by, the APC is still a very popular party. Many analysts and political scientists looked forward to a keen contest between the various tendencies that make up the party. Alas, it was not to be as the consensus option had been decided!

The convention would be regarded as an event in which the party stakeholders, in line with the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari opted for consensus process instead of the other two options, namely; direct or indirect.

Despite the challenges involved in choosing the consensus option, the APC has successfully pulled it through at its National Convention, but not without challenges!

The Electoral Act 2022 provided for a consensus candidate option. Section 84(9)(a) provides that, “A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.” It goes further in paragraph (b) that, “Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.” The Act states in paragraph (c) that, “A Special Convention or nomination Congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.”

Despite the stringent measures that the Electoral Act put on the path of political parties that choose the consensus option, everything went very well for APC, as most aspirants went along with the consensus.

Of course there are those who were not thrilled that many people with PDP history emerged as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. In fact, a report by this newspaper published a day after the national convention titled, “National Convention: Ex-PDP Members Now In Charge Of APC”, noted that “a vast majority of former members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have taken charge of the leadership of the governing party as members of the National Working Committee (NWC). The implications may not be obvious just yet, but as the party heads towards party primaries for the 2023 general elections, it could become clearer that all the president’s men have lost out in the future of the party and probably future governments in the states and the federal level.”

While this view observed by this newspaper is interesting, it does not in any way indicate that the former PDP members who happen to be elected to the NWC will not serve the interest of the majority members of the APC. At the convention, the APC had made a loud demonstrable statement of its unity!

Even before the National Convention, it was the same unity that President Muhammadu Buhari harped on when he advised the APC state governors to go and reach consensus arrangement with the aspirants to draw a unity list that would be acceptable to the aspirants and the other stakeholders. The President at the time said the purpose was to move to Eagle Square as one united family. Many keen observers had also noted that the party had been delaying the National Convention in order to explore opportunities for reconciliation because of the grievances that arose from the state congresses. Going into National Convention without reducing grievances would not have been in the best interest of the party. The exciting thing is that the aspirants had the power to jettison the consensus option while insisting on elections. The fact that most aspirants did not explore that option showed how willing they were to go along with the party’s consensus decisions.

This was captured by Atiku Bagudu, chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) while briefing reporters after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with governors ahead of the convention. “Our party is a democratic party, we will always urge consensus, we’ll urge respect for the decisions of the party because the distribution of political party offices here has been approved by the highest organ of the party, which is the National Caretaker Committee, because they were acting in their capacity as the National Executive Committee of the party. “But people can still choose to go against the grain, which the party constitution allows them, because we wouldn’t do anything undemocratic.”

There are certainly many aspirants for various positions who would not be happy about the fate that befell them. They wanted to be elected to the National Working Committee of the party. They wanted to test their popularity and even believed that they had enough support to be elected. Many of them did not want to go against the party, but they are hurting. They may have been smiling to cameras at the Eagle Square, but they were hurting inside. It was Williams Shakespeare who wrote that, ““There’s no art to find the mind’s construction in the face.”

The new NWC of the APC will be deceiving itself if it thinks that all is well. It has to reach out to those aspirants that are “Suffering and Smiling.” The new leadership of the party has to try to bring them on board in one form or the other. They should carry along all the stakeholders including those who initially stood elections against the eventual victors. Afterall, the new national chairman of the APC and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was appointed the chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee by the erstwhile Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni. Now as National Chairman, he is in a position to implement his committee’s report and address other grievances that the committee could not resolve, including the fallout from the National Convention.

However, pundits point to many possibilities as the aftermath of the convention begins to unfold. Some hold the view that the selection of Adamu has foreclosed the chances of certain aspirants while improving those of others. One school of thought holds the view that the strong field of PDP playing for APC FC indicates that the yet to be named presidential candidate of APC may be an ex-PDP striker! Certainly, the days ahead will be very interesting!

Aluta Continua!