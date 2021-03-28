ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Center for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC) has appealed to Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai to do everything within his powers to secure the release of the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi local government area of the state who were abducted by bandits on March 11, 2021.

A statement signed by the executive director of the group, Alex Uangbaoje, noted that the governor should look beyond just being governor but as a father and feel the pains of the students and their parents, especially the girls.

The statement further noted that even as the governor as a well principled man who always holds on to his words had vowed not to negotiate with bandits, he should find a peaceful alternative to ensure that nothing happens to the students.

“Allowing these students to remain with the captors poses a serious threat to education not only in Kaduna State, but Nigeria and the whole of Africa.

“Kaduna State is the centre of learning in Nigeria, therefore, we urged Governor El-Rufai, who we all know has passion for education, to act fast in securing the release of the students so they can return to school for their studies before their abductors make life more miserable for them.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the state government in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the students and we are hopeful that the efforts will lead to their safe return,” the statement added.