More than 100 years after it was looted from Nigeria, the University of Cambridge has returned a Benin bronze artefact to the country.

At a ceremony on Wednesday in the United Kingdom (UK), the university handed over the artefact to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, in a move it earlier described as the “first institutional return of its kind.”

The Nigerian delegation was led by the head of the agency, Abba Tijani, to receive the elaborately carved cockerel, known as “Okukor”.

He said, “We’re excited, very happy to see that this artefact, which has been away from Nigeria for decades, is in good shape.”

Tijani, who spoke during the ceremony to hand over the treasure, said it was the first time a UK institution would give back a Benin bronze.

The bronze was taken from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 when Britain had a foothold on the African continent.

Cambridge’s Jesus College removed the cockerel from public display in 2016 after a campaign by students arguing it was a symbol of Britain’s colonial past.

Several other western institutions have said they also plan to hand looted African treasures back.

But the British Museum, which has the world’s largest collection of Benin bronzes, has not done so.

Many are facing mounting pressure to give back colonial-era treasures, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement.

This week, the Quai Branly Museum in Paris is exhibiting a trove of Benin treasures for a final time before they are handed back to Nigeria.

Tijani was set to travel to Scotland to receive another Benin bronze from the University of Aberdeen.