The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon head coach, Gabriel Zabo, has extended invitations to 10 overseas-based players for forthcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament slated to hold in Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos from September 13 to 21, 2021.

The 10 players will join the successful ones from the 30 home-based ladies who were called to camp earlier.

The invited players Carole Mimboue (AJ Auxerre); Claudine Meffometou (FC Fleury 91); Kith Mayi (Stade de Reims); Marie Aurelle Awona (Napoli); Grace Yango (FC Fleury 91); Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow); Ajara Nchout (Atletico Madrid); Rose Bella (Malabo King); Colette Ndzana (Bielorussie) and Claudia Voulania (Bielorussie).

The indomitable Lionesses are pooled with the black Queens of Ghana and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in group B of the competition.

Ghana’s Black Queens and South Africa’s Bayana Bayana are teams that have played the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations several times and have taken part at prestigious world competitions.

Cameroon, another football powerhouse in Africa, drawn in the same group with such experienced nations, will have to tighten their belts if they want to go past the group stage of this invitational tournament.

The tournament will serve as the first baptism of fire for Coach Gabriel Zabo, since it is first major assignment.

Host Nigeria and Morocco will square up in the opening match of the tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on September 13, 2021.