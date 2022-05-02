Cameroonian born actor, music promoter, talent manager, singer and broadcaster, Dupree Koual, is dreaming big of becoming one of the famous and unforgettable names and faces in the global music and film industry.

Koual first shot to limelight in his native country, Cameroun, as a seventeen-year-old member of West Hill group after winning the best rap competition organised by British American Tobacco in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the British American Tobacco competition triumph, Koual at 15 played his first role in a French movie “les Dreammers,” a film by Emmanuel Nkuate and has since gone to feature in many more movies and series films.

In 2011, Dupree got a leading role alongside Gerard Esomba who is regarded as African actor of the century in a movie called ‘Les Veuves Volontaires’ produced and directed by Alphonse Beni known as Kris Kelly in the United States of America hit movie, Black Ninja.

Other acting works of Koual included roles in General Samba; Dr. Manga Bell and Bad Angel, all television series shot in 2021, 2020 and 2016 respectively. He also starred in Stripped and Run movies in 2019.

Koual narrated that he was chaperoned into the entertainment industry by his elder brother who was a musician and cinemagoer.

“When I was 10 years old, l had to give my meat while eating empty foods every time to my elder brother in exchange to have my access in cinema with him. The more I was starving myself the more I was feeding my brain with what I was seeing on screen in the cinema hall. At that time in Africa, Indians and Chinese movies were the deal and everyone wanted to sing and dance as an Indian movie star or fight as a Chinese actor,” Koual recounted.

Koual who was a dropout student at National Institute of Fine Art in Mumbai, India to squarely face his music career has over six singles and one full album including, Fallen Soldier – Single 2007; Say My Name – Single Release 2008; Remember the time – Album Release 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on May 8th 1978, Koual has won Best HipHop artiste by British American Tobacco and Best Uprising actor by Red Feather Awards. He speaks English and French fluently and average Spanish.