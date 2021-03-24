BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO |

Cameroonian national flag and dozens of military uniforms have been recovered in Lamunde mountain in Toungo local government area by Adamawa State Police Command during patrol.

The recovery was made barely two days after Governor Ahmadu Fintiri acquired a high-grade military drone to support the Nigerian Army in its quest to rid the state of terro ists, kidnappers and bandits.

Fintiri also provided operational vehicles and special intervention for the Nigerian Army.

Although the flag was not hoisted on Nigerian land, the development left many residents of the area in serious panic.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by DSP Yahaya Suleiman, the police public relations officer (PPRO) and made available to newsmen in Yola.

The statement quoted the state commissioner of police, CP Adamu Aliyu saying: “On the 19/3/2021, the Command disconnected criminal networks terrorising communities along Nigeria-Cameroon border and southern part of Adamawa State in general.

“The operation was carried out by Toungo Police Division and the Special Hunters of Pulaaku Association at Lamunde Hill situated at Gumti National Park in Toungo local government area.

“A total of nine military camouflage uniform of Cameroon rebels, Cameroon national flag and one motorcycle, among other items were recovered.”