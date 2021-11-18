No fewer than 11 residents of Takum local government area of Taraba State have been reportedly killed by suspected Ambazonian soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon.

Among the victims of the attack which took place in the early hours of yesterday at Manga village was a traditional ruler.

Takum council is a border community between Taraba State and the Republic of Cameroon.

The brother of the slain traditional ruler and senior special assistant to the Taraba State Governor, Joseph Manga, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Channels Television.

He said the Ambazonian soldiers first attacked the border community in Cameroon Republic before crossing over to Nigeria to unleash mayhem.

Manga said, “The Ambazonian separatist soldiers attacked my village Manga which is a border community between Taraba State and Republic of Cameroon in Takum LGA.

“They, first of all, attacked a village on the other side of the divide and killed people before crossing over to do the same here.

“My elder brother is the traditional ruler there; they laid ambush and killed him in his palace before proceeding to kill others. The death toll at the moment is 11 including my brother the traditional ruler, we are still combing the bush to recover more bodies or possibly those hiding.”

Other residents of the community are said to still be missing as they are suspected to have fled to other communities for safety.

Meanwhile, the council chairman, Shiban Tikari, has said when he visited the scene in the early hours of yesterday after receiving the distress call, only five dead bodies were recovered.

He said, “I can confirm to you that we have so far recovered five bodies from the scene and others are still been sort for in nearby bush. My team alongside the military visited the area to restore normalcy and ensure that such thing does not repeat itself.

“For now, we do not know those that came to attack but news filtered in saying that they are Ambazonian separatist soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon,” he said.

Also yesterday, the Senate has said with the attack, Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty is under threat.

Coming under a point of order, the senator representing Taraba South, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, bemoaned the killing of the village head of Manga community and some residents.

He said the invasion of the community by the separatists from neighbouring Cameroon led to the sack of residents of Manga village.

According to the lawmaker, Manga village is 20 kilometers away from Kashimbilla Dam.

He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the separatists.