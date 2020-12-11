By Michael Oche, Abuja

The campaign against multiple taxation in the country has received further support from a group called Policing Nigeria Awareness Initiative (PNAI).

The support is coming as an offshoot of the impacts from an engagement with Public Service International (PSI) affiliates and the CSOs in Nigeria by the Solidarity Centre Nigeria’s office.

The Founder and Chairman Governing Council of PNAI, Ambassador Egbe Akparakwu Adun while speaking in Abuja on Thursday advocated for a unify tax collection system in Nigeria.

Adun spoke at the unveiling ceremony Presidential Policing Marshals Special Taskforce on Multiple Taxation, Tax Justice, Revenue Remittance, Sustainable Food Security and other Crimes.

He said, “We are here to unveil a logo, to unveil an identity and to tell Nigerians that the war against multiple Taxations that sounds like a game, that sounds like some person somewhere are playing drum and dancing.

“We want to passed a message to the media and other stakeholders that multiple taxations has done so much things that dragged this nation backwards to the point where so many things are not working well

“And until it is taken in this format and taken by every citizen to the grassroots we will not be able to contribute our part to developing Nigeria.”

Speaking further, PNAI founder challenge Nigerians to support president Buhari led Federal Government effort in tackling security challenges in the country.

He advice citizens to support federal government in the area of intelligent gathering as security are everyone business.