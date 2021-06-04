The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reiterated its call for Nigeria’s restructuring and the creation of more states in the county.

CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on their areas of core interest on the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution amendment by the National Assembly.

He said restructuring would helped in finding lasting solutions to the numerous socio-political, economic and security challenges besetting the nation.

“We are calling for the devolution and decentralization of power and governance system through formal introduction of geo-political zone/ region with clearly assigned roles.

“Federal structure and power devolution confederation of independent regions or federation of state or region should take effect.

“The revenue allocation and sharing formula to be guided by the principles of sustenance and benefits to source of derivation on ratio of 70% retained by regions and 30% for the central level.

“Also we demand that more states should be created for administrative impairment and government dividends vis-r-vis, Southern Kaduna/Kataf/ Gurara State, Adama state from present Enugu state, Cross River North States, Okun State, Okigwe state, Oke-Ogun State”.

On her parts, CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Chigbue, also called on the federal government for the constitutional provision of Ecclesiastical Courts and the separation of office of Attorney General from the office of the minister of Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Removal of Region provision of if need be insert all constitution provisions of ecclesiastical courts and we don’t want our judicial system to be politicized”.