The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday challenged the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, to parade Christian Boko Haram members if any in his custody.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor alleged that some members of the Boko Haram terrorists are white men, Asians including Christians.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, the general secretary, CAN, Joseph Daramola, asked the governor to also post photos and provide video evidence of Christians he claimed were Boko Haram members.

According to him, “The onus is on him who alleges to provide evidence that some Christians are Boko Haram members. He who alleges should prove and parade the Christians who are Boko Haram members.

“Those who are paraded should then confess that they are Christians.

We see Boko Haram members carrying flags and identifying themselves in videos. So, let these criminals that the governor knows identify themselves as criminals. Nobody should mudslide without evidence.”

Meanwhile, CAN have appealed to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols, which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear facemasks. There should be no exceptional cases.

People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the Church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners.”