National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned in strong terms the arrest of Mr Uche Nwosu at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral Umunwokwe village, in the Eziama-Obieri Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

In view of the foregoing, the association urged the Inspector General of Police to call his men to order and continue to respect all houses of worship, whether church or mosque.

CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said they cannot remember whether such an act has ever happened before in the country.

Ayokunle said CAN has nothing to apologize for over what the police did because they were never and would never be a party to such a horrendous act.

The association said they feel highly embarrassed by this ugly development and feel pained that the Nigeria Police had no respect even for the House of God.

The statement reads in part: ‘’The Police that did the disgraceful thing should appropriately apologize without giving any excuse. We expect them to be more circumspect in the performance of their duties.

‘’We are not asking the Police or the security agencies not to do their constitutional duties but the idea of desecrating the House of God in doing so is totally unacceptable, unfortunate, and reprehensible.

‘’This type of act should never happen again in our country,’’ he said.

