The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has paid a condolence visit to the member House of Representative representing Akko constituency, Usman Kumo over the death of his uncle Malam Jauroji who died on Wednesday.

The condolence visit which took place on Saturday was headed by the CAN representative in Akko Reverend, Isa Uba along with a team of faithfuls.

In a short address by the Akko CAN leader praised the benchmark late Jauroji has set in terms of promoting peaceful coexistence and understanding. He said “late Jauroji was indeed a man of the people that promoted peace and understanding in the community.

“We pray his soul will rest in perfect peace as he departs this world to the great beyond.”

Earlier on Thursday, deputy Speaker House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase along with his team also paid a condolence visit to Kumo where he describe the deceased as an elder statesman whose departure had left a vacuum. He also prayed to Allah SWT to forgive him and grant him eternal rest in Janna.

Among those present at the condolence were the Yariman Kashere Alh Habu Mu’azu, Chief of Staff Gombe state Alh Qarami and the Speaker Gombe House of Assembly Abubakar Langero as well as other religious leaders.