Malaria is an endemic disease in Nigeria being the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, with all Nigerians at risk.

The disease, caused by the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, is also the leading cause of school absenteeism, hospitalisation, and out-of-pocket expenditure.

A recent survey pegged the economic cost of malaria in Nigeria at N120 billion annually due to the loss in working hours, hospitalisation, and out of pocket expenses as it accounts for more than 60 per cent of hospital visits, over 20 per cent of under five mortality, and 11 per cent of maternal mortality.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) 44 per cent of household out-of-pocket expenditure in Nigeria is on malaria, which shows that malaria causes a significant loss in economic growth and puts a strain on household finances.

Sadly, Nigeria continues to bear the disproportionate brunt of the malaria toll accounting for 27 per cent and 23 per cent of global cases and deaths respectively, said WHO.

However, despite these alarming statistics, many households remain vulnerable to malaria infection due to poor living conditions and economic hardship.

A resident of Jikwoyi, a suburb in Abuja, Mrs Cecilia Inegbenosa, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that she has four children that often fall sick from malaria, adding that she most times ends up spending the little profit she makes from her business on medication.

When asked why she does not protect her family from mosquito bites through the use of Long-Lasting Insecticides Treated Net (LLITN) and by ensuring that her environment is clean, Mrs Inegbenosa who is a fishmonger said her family only has one net, adding that all the children cannot sleep under a mosquito net.

Also, she told LEADERSHIP Sunday that her house is surrounded by bushes and stagnant water as they live in an uncompleted building sequel to the fact that she and her husband cannot afford the cost of renting an apartment in the community.

Inegbensa’s family is just one of the many families facing financial strain due to malaria, however, the approval of the malaria vaccine for children in Africa by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has brought relief to many Nigerian families, including her and other families.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the distribution of the long-awaited malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) for children will commence in 2023.

The vaccine, first piloted in 2019 has reached more than one million African children through the pilot introductions in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya, even as the Gavi application window for the vaccine would be opened to other malaria-endemic countries in June and closes by September, 2022.

RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine is the world’s first malaria vaccine proven to provide partial protection against malaria in children under five and is the first-ever vaccine against a human parasite recommended for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Significant evidence has shown that the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine could contribute to the malaria fight in a very great way.

These findings paved the way for the historic October 2021 WHO recommendation for the expanded use of RTS,S among children living in settings with moderate to high malaria transmission, said WHO, adding that, if widely deployed, it is estimated that the vaccine could save the lives of an additional 40 000 to 80 000 African children each year.

It was learnt that the vaccine introduction resulted in a substantial and statistically significant reduction in hospitalised severe malaria and hospitalisation with malaria infection among children age-eligible for vaccination when introduced in the real-world setting.

For Nigeria, the director, Centre for Malaria Diagnosis, Research, Capacity Building and Policy, University of Lagos, Prof Wellington Oyibo, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation malaria eradication project, has put structures in place to purchase the vaccine for the Nigerian children.

While the initial rollout of the vaccine may not go round the country, Oyibo said, the government has selected states with the highest burden of the endemic to start with. He also said that the malaria vaccine will be inculcated into routine immunisation for children.

However, he emphasised the fact that the malaria vaccine alone cannot help the country reach zero malaria cases by 2030.

“It is important to note that what WHO recommended is a comprehensive package including the vaccine, effective case management, use of long-lasting insecticide nets (LLINs), indoor residual spraying, use of preventive therapy among pregnant women, keeping clean the environment clean among other intervention tools,” he added.

World Malaria Day is celebrated every 25th of April, with the aim to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilise additional resources, and empower communities. The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”,

In line with the theme, the federal government said it has developed a new strategic plan to achieve a parasite prevalence of less than 10 per cent and reduce mortality attributable to malaria to less than 50 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2025.

The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, also said that the country was experiencing a reduction in the prevalence rate of malaria as recorded in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Ehanire noted that the prevalence rate dropped from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018, adding that there was an increase in the uptake of treated insecticide mosquito nets, testing and access to malaria care.

“In the utilisation of insecticide treated nets among older five year olds has increased from 43.4 per cent in 2015 to 52 per cent in 2018, while that among pregnant women increased from 49 per cent to 58 per cent in 2018.

“Fever feedback testing among children under five increased from five per cent in 2010, to 11 per cent in 2013 and 13 per cent now in 2015 but this is still very low and calls for more efforts to address because not every fever is malaria.

Nigeria also witnessed a reduction in malaria prevalence from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018. That is a good downward trend that we hope will change and we expect that when the result of the 2021 malaria indicator survey is out, we will see a further downward trend in that respect,” he said.

However, WHO country representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, noted that despite the overall progress made, global trends in malaria cases and mortality rates were plateauing since 2015, particularly in the highest-burden countries.

He said: “The World Malaria Report of 2021 estimated that 228 million malaria cases and over 600,000 malaria deaths occurred in 2020 within the WHO African Region and this accounted for 95 per cent of cases and deaths globally.”

“I call on countries and communities affected by malaria to work closely with development partners to advance our countries along the road to elimination while contributing to the achievement of other Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) has identified pest control through source site management as a vital component of malaria control and elimination strategies in the country.

PECAN chairman, FCT Chapter, Terungwa Abari, has said pest control is highly effective in preventing infection and reducing disease transmission.

He noted that malaria has caused developmental challenges, poverty, and millions of deaths in Nigeria and other African countries despite efforts by governments to control the disease, Abari stressed the need for multi-sectoral, sustained and diligent implementation of critical components such as vector management.

He said: “In most cases, approaches are focused more on activities to diagnose, control and treat malaria like the establishment of disease management centers and provision of Malaria drugs and Long-Lasting Insecticides Treated Net (LLITN), etc. leaving a key component like Pest control though source site management out of the focus, Pest control though source site management must be a vital component of malaria control and elimination strategies as it is highly effective in preventing infection and reducing disease transmission.

“When committees are set with regards to finding a holistic solution to malaria and vector-borne diseases, the pest control professionals that should be integral to such efforts are not mentioned amongst the other professions drawn.”

“Until the needed attention is given to these components of malaria intervention, ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives like other beautiful themes in the past will only remain a mere proclamation. We have talked about this scourge for too long, the time to act is now, we must go back to basics – sanitation and pest control,” he added.

While Nigerians anxiously await the arrival of the malaria vaccine, they have been urged on prevention, which is far better than cure.